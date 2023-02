HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ramses Ja, co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show and podcast "Civic Cypher," joins Coast Live to discuss an upcoming appearance in Hampton Roads, and shares the story behind how his team acquired the controversial copyright to "White Lives Matter."

Ramses Ja and Quinton J. Ward

Co-Hosts of Syndicated Social Justice Radio Program “Civic Cipher”

February 21, 6 p.m.

Norfolk State University

NGE1

For more information, call 757-823-2442

civiccipher.com