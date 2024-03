"Clarissa, The Sassy British Soul Singer" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — International singer and pianist Clarissa—a self-described "Sassy British Soul Singer"—performs two original songs, "How Can I Make Love Stay" and "Crying Shame," on Coast Live.

Catch Clarissa, The Sassy British Soul Singer performing live in Hampton Roads:



March 9, Raleigh Room at the Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach

March 13, SATÉ in Newport News

March 15, Vibe District in Virginia Beach

March 15 & 16, Varia at the Hilton Main in Norfolk

For more information, check out www.thisisclarissa.com.