HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Classical guitarists Christopher Mallett and Thomas Flippi, known together as "Duo Noire," join Coast Live to perform two selections, Nathaniel Dett's "Juba" and Ben Verdery's "Mobile, AL."

You can catch Duo Noire performing tonight—Friday, February 23—at the Robin Hixon Theater in Norfolk. For tickets and more information, visit tidewaterclassicalguitar.org.