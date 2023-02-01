Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Closing the health equity gap on Coast Live

Posted at 2:18 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 14:18:23-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Toiya Sosa, Associate Vice President at Riverside Health System, and Dr. Cynthia Burwell, Director for the NSU Center of Excellence in Minority Health Disparities, join Coast Live to discuss the various factors that contribute to the gap in health equity among communities of color, and how we can work toward a solution.

Thursday, February 16, 2023
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Norfolk State University Student Center
700 Park Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23504

Learn more at riversideonline.com/healthequity.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV