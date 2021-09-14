Watch
Closing the homework gap on Coast Live

Posted at 5:48 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 17:48:25-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As many activities have been shifted online, the virus has sparked debates about digital equity. Communities across the country are facing challenges with remote learning with many students lacking internet access to complete school assignments and learn at their grade level with proficiency. Further, the “homework gap” is even more pronounced in minority children according to research. Malcolm Mitchell, the founder of Share the Magic Foundation, joins us to talk about this issue and what is being done to close the homework gap and provide equal access for all students.

