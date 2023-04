HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Bubbles the Clown from the Lady Shriners joins Coast Live to share how their organization uses the art of laughter to aid in their philanthropy efforts.

A Clown Unit Craft Show, presented by Lady Shriners of North America, Zulekia Court #35, is Sunday, April 16th from 11am to 4 pm at 641 Woodlake Drive in Chesapeake. For information contact 757-523-0298.