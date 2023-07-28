Coast Comedy Live Hottest Mic contest: Week 2

Who had the Hottest Mic in episode 2 of Coast Comedy Live Season 2: J Jamaal or Gary Mitchell?

Vote in our poll below the videos!

Coast Comedy Live Season 2 airs on Fridays at 7 p.m. from July 21 through Aug. 25 on WTKR News 3, and at 8 p.m. on the WTKR app.

J Jamaal

Coast Comedy Live: J Jamaal

Gary Mitchell

Coast Comedy Live: Gary Mitchell

Note: Voting opens each Friday at 7 p.m. and closes at 6:59 p.m. the following Friday, giving all comics an equal opportunity at the prize.

The winner takes home a $500 prize, the coveted Hottest Mic trophy, and a chance to appear on Coast Live.

About the week 2 comics:

J Jamaal

Born and raised in Illinois, J. is a military veteran and father of 5 who now performs in comedy clubs, churches, comedy rooms and closets around Hampton Road. He is also one half of the Church Parking Lot Podcast with fellow comedian, B. Allen.

Gary Mitchell

What makes Gary special is his ability to paint the picture through story telling and physical comedy. The Virginia Beach comic is also a singer, musician and actor, and contributes his time to mentoring and counseling youth at an independent living facility in Chesapeake.