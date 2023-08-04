Coast Comedy Live Hottest Mic contest: Week 3

Who had the Hottest Mic in episode 3 of Coast Comedy Live Season 2: Jay Gates or Ivan Martin?

Vote in our poll below the videos!

Jay Gates

Coast Comedy Live: Jay Gates

Ivan Martin

Coast Comedy Live: Ivan Martin

Note: Voting opens each Friday at 7 p.m. and closes at 6:59 p.m. the following Friday, giving all comics an equal opportunity at the prize.

The winner takes home a $500 prize, the coveted Hottest Mic trophy, and a chance to appear on Coast Live.

About the week 3 comics:

Jay Gates

Jay Gates is an award winning comedian, and Host of the Emmy™-nominated craft beer show Untapped. He is also an actor, writer and director with credits that include “Transformers III” and Showtime’s Emmy™-winning series “Homeland.” He has appeared on CBS, ABC, HBO, TNT, PBS, Discovery Channel, TLC, Lifetime, History Channel, Travel Channel, and stages from Times Square to Las Vegas to LA.

Ivan Martin

Originally from Jacksonville, Florida Ivan brings characters to the stage that present an outlook on the hardships of life from a gentleman’s perspective. While in the Navy, Ivan discovered his love for stand-up. Since then he founded the Baltimore Comedy Festival and was named Baltimore’s Best Comedian 2020 by Baltimore Sun, all while hosting Baltimore City’s longest running comedy open mic - Art of Comedy at Motor House. More recently you’ve seen him perform for Levity Live on Norwegian Cruise Lines, Empower by Go Daddy, and the We Give Black Fest.

Coast Comedy Live Season 2 airs on Fridays at 7 p.m. from July 21 through Aug. 25 on WTKR News 3, and at 8 p.m. on the WTKR app.

