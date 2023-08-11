Coast Comedy Live Hottest Mic contest: Week 4

Who had the Hottest Mic in episode 4 of Coast Comedy Live Season 2: Dewayne White or Brenae Williams?

Vote in our poll below the videos!

Dewayne White

Coast Comedy Live: Dewayne White

Brenae Williams

Coast Comedy Live: Brenae Williams

Note: Voting opens each Friday at 7 p.m. and closes at 6:59 p.m. the following Friday, giving all comics an equal opportunity at the prize.

The winner takes home a $500 prize, the coveted Hottest Mic trophy, and a chance to appear on Coast Live.

About the week 3 comics:

Dewayne White

Dewayne is a DC-based standup comedian and a combat-wounded Army veteran who served in the Army for 23 years. His humor is drawn from his unique take on his military experience, his life as a husband and father, and the general craziness of life. Dewayne is also an instructor for the Armed Forces Arts Partnership’s Comedy Bootcamp, a 6-week crash course for servicemembers, veterans, and their family members.

Brenae Williams

Brenae is a native of Norfolk, VA. She's been doing comedy since 2015 and has no plans of stopping. She's performed at The Comedy Chateau and Flappers Comedy Club in Los Angeles, CA. She's also performed at Cozzy's Comedy Club in Newport News, the Virginia Beach Funnybone, and several other local shows and clubs.

Coast Comedy Live Season 2 airs on Fridays at 7 p.m. from July 21 through Aug. 25 on WTKR News 3, and at 8 p.m. on the WTKR app on your smart TV.

