Coast Comedy Live Hottest Mic contest: Week 5

Who had the Hottest Mic in episode 4 of Coast Comedy Live Season 2: Dewayne White or Brenae Williams?

Vote in our poll below the videos!

Cletus Kassady

Coast Comedy Live: Cletus Kassady

Robin Phoenix

Coast Comedy Live: Robin Phoenix

Note: Voting opens each Friday at 7 p.m. and closes at 6:59 p.m. the following Friday, giving all comics an equal opportunity at the prize.

The winner takes home a $500 prize, the coveted Hottest Mic trophy, and a chance to appear on Coast Live.

About the week 5 comics:

Cletus Kassady

With energy and relatability, Cletus has been entertaining audiences on national television and across the country at churches and colleges, and for corporate groups and charities. He has recently toured the country as a part of the Real Comedians of Social Media Tour and the Slightly Problematic Tour. His popular podcast “This Ain’t Church” can be heard on all digital platforms. You can currently catch him playing the role of Deacon Charles in the KevOnStage Studios produced sitcom “Churchy” found on the KevOnStage Studios App, on his morning Facebook Live show “C U in the Morning” and as a co-host on The Michael Colyar Morning Show.

Robin Phoenix

After serving over twenty years in the Army, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Robin Phoenix Johnson found her new mission in healing people, organizations, and communities through humor. She created Best Medicine Brigade to give veteran and military spouse comedians performance opportunities. The Brigade is comprised of 18 veteran and military spouse comedians that perform all over the country. . She started by doing comedy in American Legions and VFW Posts. Voted as Charleston's Best Comic of 2022, Robin is currently working with Bang Productions TV (local Charleston company) on The Southern Momma and Glitter & Grit Comedy Tours.

Coast Comedy Live Season 2 airs on Fridays at 7 p.m. from July 21 through Aug. 25 on WTKR News 3, and at 8 p.m. on the WTKR app on your smart TV.

