Coast Comedy Live Hottest Mic contest: Week 6

Who had the Hottest Mic in episode 4 of Coast Comedy Live Season 2: Dewayne White or Brenae Williams?

Vote in our poll below the videos!

Note: Voting opens each Friday at 7 p.m. and closes at 6:59 p.m. the following Friday, giving all comics an equal opportunity at the prize.

The winner takes home a $500 prize, the coveted Hottest Mic trophy, and a chance to appear on Coast Live.

About the week 6 comics:

Jounte Ferguson

Jounté is from Chesapeake, Va. and hosts the open mic at Cozzy’s Comedy Club on Thursday’s. You can find him performing anywhere from your local coffee shop to the nearest comedy club or doing a comedy sketch on his own YouTube channel.

Donna Lewis

A stand-up comedian, sketch and improv performer based out of Hampton, Donna has opened for comedy legend Marsha Warfield, Maria Bamford and Michael Ian Black and has performed at well-known clubs in LA, Atlanta, San Diego, New Orleans, Boston and NYC. She’s been seen at national comedy festivals and locally with her own improve group.

Coast Comedy Live Season 2 airs on Fridays at 7 p.m. from July 21 through Aug. 25 on WTKR News 3, and at 8 p.m. on the WTKR app on your smart TV.