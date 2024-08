Who had the Hottest Mic in episode 6 of Coast Comedy Live Season 3: Vernard Hines or Nick Deez? Vote in our poll below the videos!

The winner takes home a $500 prize, the coveted Hottest Mic trophy, and a chance to appear on Coast Live.

Nick Deez

Coast Comedy Live Season 3 Nick Deez

Vernard Hines

Coast Comedy Live Season 3 Vernard Hines

Note: Voting opens each Friday at 8 p.m. and closes at 6:59 p.m. the following Friday, giving all comics an equal opportunity at the prize.