Coastal Edge's upcoming free "Brunch with The Grinch" on Coast Live

Posted at 4:17 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 16:17:33-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Heather Lakhani and The Grinch from Coastal Edge visit Coast Live to discuss the upcoming free brunch event featuring The Grinch and food from The Egg Bistro, and other holiday events coming up!

Coastal Edge Brunch with the Grinch

  • Saturday, December 16, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Coastal Edge Red Mill Commons

Coastal Edge Gift For Groms

  • Now through December 11 at all Coastal Edge locations

Visit the Coastal Edge location nearest to you:
Coastal Edge Pembroke Mall
4554 Virginia Beach Blvd
(757) 499-9155

Coastal Edge Greenbrier Mall
1401 Greenbrier Pkwy
(757) 424-0055

Coastal Edge Red Mill Commons
1157 Nimmo Pkwy
(757) 427-5665

Coastal Edge Lynnhaven Mall
701 Lynnhaven Pkwy
(757) 974-9714

Coastal Edge Oceanfront
316 21st St
(757) 422-4640

Paid for by Coastal Edge
coastaledge.com

