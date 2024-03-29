Coke vs. Pepsi taste test: trying to tell the difference on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — This week brought new that popular sandwich chain Subway will switch from carrying Coca-Cola products to carrying Pepsi soft drinks. This news piqued the interest of the team at Coast Live.

It's a debate as old as time itself: Coke vs. Pepsi. Everyone knows by now which is their favorite.

Preferences aside, Coast Live hosts April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally are confident they can pick up on the soda subtleties and tell the two apart. But what happens when the crew puts that to the test?

Watch the videos above to see how the drama unfolded, and the Instagram video below for a look at some soda shenanigans that happened after the show concluded.