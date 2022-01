HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Co-founded in 2021 by husband-wife team Alex Baber and J-Lynn Baber, Cold Case Consultants of America (C.C.C.O.A.), was conceived in the belief that every victim deserves answers, and a “cold case” is never truly cold. Alex joins us to talk more about their mission and how they are working hard to investigate certain cold cases.

Learn more at circlevillemystery.com/info.