Cold, Flu and Covid on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—We are just days from family gathering season and with that often brings a surge in colds and viruses. Dr. Kyle Enfield, Professor of Medicine at the University of Virginia warns that cough may be much more. He along with the CDC suggests that now more than ever, it’s important for Virginians to know that vaccines are the best protection from severe illness from flu or COVID-19. Vaccines can make your symptoms mild so that you can do the things you want to do with less risk of exposing others to a flu or COVID-19 infection.

Presented by: HHS

