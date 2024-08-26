Combat Zone on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va—Armor of God Wellness (AOG) is hosting an event called Combat Zone on September 21, 2024 at the Virginia Beach Field House. The Zone promises to have something for every sports enthusiast from every age group, including a baby race. If you aren't into sweating there is something for you as well like raffles and carnival games that can be played as many times as you like. Combat Zone is September 21, 2024 and benefits the following organizations:

The American Cancer Society

The Boys and Girls Club SEVA

The Special Olympics VB

757 Stop The Violence.

Presented by: Armor of God Wellness