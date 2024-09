HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Caya is a nonprofit organization deeply committed to supporting career development and independence for Autistic adults. After spending 20-years as a healthcare executive, founder Jenn Brookes Kalusa was inspired by her son, Charlie to start CAYA. Although a fairly new non-profit, it aims to nurture independence, bolster self-esteem, and facilitate community integration via its extensive job training initiatives.

Presented by: One Hour Cares

CAYA Project