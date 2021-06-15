Comedian Skeeta G on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As Juneteenth approaches and the world starts to get back to normal after the pandemic, we are all looking for a little laughter to brighten our days! Comedian Skeeta G joins us with the details of his upcoming Backyard Comedy Jam/ Juneteenth Celebration and shares some laughs with us.
Sat, Jun 19, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT – Doors Open at 5pm
The Venue on 35th
631 West 35th Street
Norfolk
Headliner: Alex Scott from Def Comedy Jam
Also featuring:
Shannan Parker & Walt Miller from the hit show Black Ink Season 1 to 9
Music By DJ Big Brown
Savory Lil' Kitchen will be onsite will their food truck
Additional beverages available for purchase.
Parking is free at the venue
Go to www.eventbrite.com for tickets and more information.