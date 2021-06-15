Comedian Skeeta G on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As Juneteenth approaches and the world starts to get back to normal after the pandemic, we are all looking for a little laughter to brighten our days! Comedian Skeeta G joins us with the details of his upcoming Backyard Comedy Jam/ Juneteenth Celebration and shares some laughs with us.

Sat, Jun 19, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT – Doors Open at 5pm

The Venue on 35th

631 West 35th Street

Norfolk

Headliner: Alex Scott from Def Comedy Jam

Also featuring:

Shannan Parker & Walt Miller from the hit show Black Ink Season 1 to 9

Music By DJ Big Brown

Savory Lil' Kitchen will be onsite will their food truck

Additional beverages available for purchase.

Parking is free at the venue

Go to www.eventbrite.com for tickets and more information.