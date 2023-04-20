Comedians Ambrose Jones and Quincy Carr bring the laughs to Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA — Comedians Ambrose Jones and Quincy Carr join Coast Live to chat about their respective careers, their shared history on stage, and their upcoming show with Quincy's Quality Comedy Series.

Catch The Quality Comedy Series!

Thursday, April 20, 8 p.m.

Dave & Buster's

701 Lynnhaven Pkwy Suite G19, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Hosted by Quincy Carr

Starring Ambrose Jones (seen on "Last Comic Standing")

Featuring Sherri Priester, Troy Bowser a.k.a. Blind Phuri, and Jaz Sedgwick

Click here for more information!