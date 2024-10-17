Comedians Quincy Carr and Brandon Rainwater on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Quincy Carr and Brandon Rainwater stop by Coast Live to chat and share some laughs ahead of their show at Dave and Buster's in Virginia Beach as part of the Quality Comedy Series.

Learn more about Brandon Rainwater at brandon-rainwater.com.

The Quality Comedy Series

Date / Time: Thursday, Oct 17 @ 8pm.

Location: Dave & Busters - 701 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 (inside Event Room 3)

Starring - Brandon Rainwater

Also Featuring - Nick Deez & returning crowd favorite Otis Jones

Tickets and more information at QuincyCarr.com