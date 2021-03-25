Menu

Comedic duo Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley on Coast Live

Posted at 5:49 PM, Mar 25, 2021
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - ​Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley are a comedic duo who know firsthand that parenting is a hard job and they invite you to join them in taking it a little less seriously. Their hilarious best-selling book #IMomSoHard is also a viral web series with more than 300 million views; a wildly popular podcast; a live Amazon stand-up comedy special; and even a nationwide touring show. The two best friends have amassed millions of fans who laugh along as they discuss the good, the bad and the funny about motherhood (usually with a bottle of red wine!)

"The Meanest of the Meanies: A Book About Love" will be available on March 21
wherever books are sold.

