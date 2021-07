HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Comedy night is back in Hampton Roads! Quincy Carr joins to talk about the new 'Boil Bay Comedy Spotlight' show at Boil Bay Seafood City and explain some of the safety measures they are taking to continue social distancing.

Boil Bay Comedy Spotlight

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 8:00 p.m. The next show is Monday, July 26 and will take place every other Monday!

Visit www.quincycarr.com to learn more!