Comfortable, compassionate care at the Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Executive Director Victoria Crenshaw from the Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads joins Coast Live with advocate and supporter Susan Baskerville to discuss the compassionate, comfortable, and sensitive care available at the facility, focused on enhancing quality of life and honoring each individual’s unique journey, regardless of faith or background.

Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads
(757) 900-4447(HHHR)
2060 Upton Drive
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
www.hospicehousehr.org

wcbay.com

