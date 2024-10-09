Commonwealth Savers on Coast Live

Hampton Roads, Va,—The Tuition Monster isn’t going anywhere, but his job just got busier. What we’ve known in Virginia as Invest529 is changing its name to Commonwealth Savers, but it’s the same great program that allows you to put away money for college for your kids.

Commonwealth Savers is the umbrella company for several savings programs, including Invest529 for college, ABLEnow for individuals with disabilities, and RetirePath, a retirement savings program. April Woodard spoke to CEO Mary Morris, who broke down what's behind the rebranding.

