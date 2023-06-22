Community-focused real estate with Iron Valley's Steve Marable on Coast Live
Posted at 2:17 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 14:17:51-04
Steve Marable, Ed.D. from Marable Realty Team joins Coast Live to share how his background in education relates to the real estate process, and how his approach to helping buyers find the right home sets him apart from others in the business.
Paid for by Iron Valley Real Estate
ironvalleyrealestate.com
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.