Composer of new Musical in Virginia Beach on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Fountain of You" is an irreverent, feminist musical satirizing society’s preoccupation with youth and beauty, and the patriarchal system underlying it all. When a thirty-something actress is suddenly aged out of the industry, she undergoes an unconventional spa procedure in the hopes of getting her old life back. But it sets her on a whole new path to achieve true power and equality… at a cost.

Composer Tasha Gordon-Solmon, who wrote the book and lyrics to the show, stops by Coast to chat about the process of writing a musical and what audiences can expect from "Fountain of You."

Presented by Zeiders American Dream Theater

757-499-0317 | www.TheZ.org