Cooking up second chances at Lawrenceville Correctional Facility on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jemmalyn Hewlett from "Poolside Cooking" and Sam Harris from Re-entry & Recovery Alliance share details on a community outreach cook-off featuring residents of Lawrenceville Correctional Facility, to benefit RRA and its mission to empower second chances for those impacted by incarceration.

Visit www.rraalliance.com to learn more about the Re-entry & Recovery Alliance.

"Poolside Cooking" airs every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WGNT27 and can be found streaming on Roku. To keep with with the opening of the new café, and everything else the "Poolside" team is working on, visit

poolsidecooking.com.

Paid for by Poolside Cooking

