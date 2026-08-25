Cooper Hurley legal expert's crucial back-to-school driving tips on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Attorney Griffin O’Hanlon from Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers joins Coast Live with safety basics for drivers, students and parents, as back-to-school season brings added risks to local roadways.

This year, Cooper Hurley's Vote for a School will award an unprecedented $50,000 to local schools. To support your local students and teachers, vote at Voteforaschool.com.

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