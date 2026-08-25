Keep your pantry stocked for emergencies with Auguson Farms on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Auguson Farms President Nathan Yearsley joins Coast Live to discuss the importance of having food stocked in case of emergency, and how Auguson Farms makes it easy (and delicious) to be prepared.

Founded in 1972 in Salt Lake City, Augason Farms is A PIONEERING LEADER IN THE PREPAREDNESS FOOD INDUSTRY, sourcing, formulating and producing the most nutritious emergency foods on the market. With a customer satisfaction ranking on Google Review of 4.5 stars, Augason Farms products are available at many of the country’s most prominent and trusted national retailers.

For National Emergency Preparedness Month in September, Auguson Farms is sharing a discount of 15% off every order. Just use promo code PREPARE15 at checkout.

Visit augasonfarms.com to learn more.

Paid for by Auguson Farms.