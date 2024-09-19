Cooper Hurley gives back to community with "Vote For A School" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Attorney Griffin O’Hanlon from Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers shares information about the law firm's "Vote For A School" program, where people can vote for a local school to win up to $10,000.

All elementary, middle, and high schools (public or private) located in Hampton Roads and The Eastern Shore of Virginia are eligible to win. The school with the most votes wins $10,000. Second place wins $3,000 and third place will win $2,000.

All Hampton Roads residents ages 18 and older are eligible to participate in Vote For A School. Voting is open through October 15. Vote today at VoteForASchool.com!

