HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Joe Peters performs his song, "I've Seen Me Do It," and talks with Coast Live about his personal history as a Country artist, and why spreading awareness to stop drunk driving is a cause close to his heart.

Joe will perform at the "Whiskey Jam" in Nashville on April 18!