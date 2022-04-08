Country Music News with 97.3 The Eagle on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Cash from 97.3 The Eagle (eagle97.com) shares the latest country music news including an update on Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's marriage and a charitable act from Morgan Wallen.
Posted at 12:21 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 12:21:47-04
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Cash from 97.3 The Eagle (eagle97.com) shares the latest country music news including an update on Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's marriage and a charitable act from Morgan Wallen.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.