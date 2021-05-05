Watch
Covid-19 treatment options on Coast Live

Posted at 5:25 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 17:25:18-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The push to get people vaccinated for COVID-19 is a national priority, but it’s not the only challenge. Another serious issue is the critical need to create new treatments for the virus, bring awareness to potentially life-saving treatments, and get the medical community to provide alternative treatment to COVID-19, outside of the vaccine. Humanigen CEO Cameron Durrant, MD., MBA. joins us with a timely update on the new and improved Covid-19 treatments that are currently available and what we can expect for the future.

