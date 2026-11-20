HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The days are short, the evenings are long, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner—which makes this the coziest reading season of the year. Bestselling historical fiction author Sharon Virts joins us with “Books to Fall Into,” a Fall Reading Prescription that matches viewers to the kind of story they are actually in the mood for, from a little chill to a dark and stormy night to something warm and comforting.

Sharon Virt's own novel Veil of Doubt, inspired by the 1872 trial of Emily Lloyd in Leesburg, Virginia, anchors the historical category. And with the holidays coming fast, Sharon makes the case for the book as a gift—including one for yourself. One viewer will win The Fireside Five, a stack of five of the featured novels.

Presented by: Sharon Virts Books, LLC