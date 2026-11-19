HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Debbie Luke, Independent Insurance Broker at Luke Agency, explains what to consider when choosing a Medicare Advantage plan, and why it can be a confusing and misleading process to navigate alone.

Call Debbie Luke at 757-761-0812. Ask for a Medicare Plan Review to compare your current plan to other available options. Learn more at www.LukeAgency.com.

Luke Agency does not offer every plan available in your area. Currently, they represent 5 organizations which offer 57 products in Virginia. Please contact medicare.gov or 1-800-MEDICARE. Not affiliated with or endorsed by Medicare or any governmental agency.

Paid for by Luke Agency.