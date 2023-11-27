Crabmeat cocktails and sparkling wine with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton joins Coast Live to serve up some crabmeat cocktails and a delicious drink recipe using sparkling wine.

Here's what Chef Patrick had to say about today's selections on his Virginia Eats and Drinks blog:

BON APPETIT TO HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING! CELEBRATE WITH OUR CRABMEAT COCKTAIL

Crab is one of Virginia’s culinary calling cards, and a favorite any time of year. The richness and sweetness of local blue crab can be enjoyed in a number of ways, including in our Crabmeat Cocktail.

A decadent blend of crab, cream cheese, Greek yogurt and other ingredients come together in a gorgeous dip that can be enjoyed on its own, or in a number of other applications. But it’s elevated when topped with a sassy cocktail sauce.

The crabmeat dip itself can be made in advance and chilled, just pulled out of the refrigerator before serving, top with cocktail sauce, and let your family and friends enjoy.

Here’s how I make it:

Place a half-pound lump crabmeat in a strainer and set over a bowl to drink.

In a medium bowl, add 8 ounces softened cream cheese, 4 tablespoons Greek yogurt, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon sugar, and mix well.

Add the drained crabmeat, 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh tarragon, 1 small finely minced shallot, and a dash of celery seed and gently fold to incorporate all ingredients. Cover and chill at least 1 hour, up to overnight.

To serve, transfer to a small glass bowl, spread to flatten out top, and slowly add 1/4 cup cocktail sauce on top, spreading out evenly. You can also spoon the dip into martini glasses and top with cocktail sauce for individual servings.

Serve with toasted baguette or club crackers.

Note, you can substitute soy sauce for Worcestershire sauce, parsley for tarragon, and 3 tablespoons finely minced sweet onion for shallot.

If you’d like my recipe for homemade cocktail sauce, email PatrickEvansHylton@gmail.com with “cocktail sauce recipe” as the subject.

More, www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com.

CHEERS TO SPARKLING WINE WITH OUR ITALIAN CANNON COCKTAIL

Lambrusco is a lovely, light red wine, Italian in origin. Lambrusco is also the name of the grape that produces the wine. The wine has a slight sparkle to it, and is referred to ass a frizz ante.

Lambruscos can vary greatly, from secco, or dry, to dolce, or sweet. It has a rich, fruity flavor profile. Although the wine is often drunk with the meal, it is sometimes enjoyed after dinner, or with dessert.

We love Lambrusco, not just by the glass, but in a cocktail, too. It’s great in punches and sangrias, and as a substitute for champagne in many drinks, such as the classic French 75. The French 75 is named after large artillery in the French army; we change out this Italian fizzy red for the champagne in the French 75 to craft our Italian Cannon.

Here’s how I make it:



In a large red wine glass, add 2 ounces fresh lemon juice, 2 ounces gin, and 2 teaspoons simple syrup.

Add a handful of ice cubes, then 4 ounces Lambrusco, and stir.

Garnish with an orange slice.

This is a great cocktail at spring brunches, sipping while out on the porch in summer, or with holiday meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas. It would also be a wonderful way to cheer in the New Year.

The Lambrusco comes from Cafe Stella. For this cocktail we prefer gin from Reverend Spirits (www.DrinkReverend.com)

More, www.CafeStellaRoasters.com [cafestellaroasters.com]

EAT, DRINK + DO: Learn More About Champagne at Chef Patrick’s Tasting

An imbibe often reserved for the most special of occasions, champagne shines during the holidays, rightfully taking its place at the head of the celebratory table at gatherings large and small. What event isn’t more special when the air is pierced with the loud pop! of the cork announces the presence of sparkling wine?

But all that sparkles is not necessarily champagne. And not all sparking wines use the traditional Méthode Champenoise process of a second fermentation in the bottle; some wines get their sparkle by having carbon dioxide injected into the quaff.

Besides sparkling made in the Méthode Champenoise in or out of the Champagne region of France there is also cava, prosecco, and spumante/asti.

I’ll explore all of those in a special event coming up on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. at Cafe Stella in Norfolk. It’s a great way to get ready for holiday entertainment and enjoyment!

Sign up now for Raise A Glass to Champagne with Wine Expert Patrick Evans-Hylton

I’ll guide guests though a fun and informative evening of a tasting of spectacular sparkling wines and delish nibbles and at Cafe Stella.

The event includes tasting of a five sparkling wines, small bites, handouts, and lively conversation. Reservations and pre-payment required. $50

More, www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com/events

FOR MORE VIRGINIA EATS + DRINKS

Get all the information from today’s Virginia Eats + Drinks on Coast Live segment plus more: giveaways, recipes, tips, and tricks on our Facebook group.

Join today, www.facebook.com/groups/VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.