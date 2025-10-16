Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cracking up with Quincy Carr and Gina G ahead of Quality Comedy show in VB on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Stand up comics Quincy Carr and Gina G catch up with Chandler Nunnally, reflecting on Coast Comedy Live's first season, catching shrimp at hibachi restaurants, and clearing up the difference between "cousins" and "cousinz."

Click here to watch Gina G's Appearance on Coast Comedy Live!

Catch Quincy Carr and Gina G at The Quality Comedy Series!
Date / Time: Thursday, Oct 16, 2025 @ 8pm.
Location: Dave & Busters - 701 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 (inside Event Room 3)
Host - Quincy Carr
Starring - Gina G.  
Also Featuring - Kells Mortan & returning crowd favorite Woodayee
Tickets and more information: quincycarr.com.

