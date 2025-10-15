Neurofeedback and Mental Health on Coast Live

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It’s the organ that impacts everything, your focus, mood, and even anxiety, and doctors believe looking at brain waves can lead to healing.

It's called Neurofeedback, and its significance is growing in the mental health world. Coast spoke to Sandra Nichols, PhD, and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, James A. Johnson, Jr. to understand how using sensors to measure pulse and temperature can affect brain activity and lead to positive results.

 
