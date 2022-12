HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Corrie Bateman and Katie Parkins from COVA Brewing Co. visit Coast Live to discuss some of COVA's vast array of craft beers, including a few award-winning selections, and how their mission focuses on engaging with our community through partnerships and events.

COVA Brewing Co.

9529 Shore Drive, Norfolk

covabrewco.com

This Better Business Break is presented by Southern Bank

southernbank.com