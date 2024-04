HAMPTON, Va. — Mariah Roederer from the City of Hampton and local artist Mesisippi join Coast Live with a preview of the Hampton Mosaic Festival, celebrating Hampton culture through history, art, music, and dance.

The Mosaic Festival is happening Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. in Mill Point Park at 100 Eaton Street, Downtown Hampton.

Learn more at hampton.gov/mosaic.