Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

"Crash The Party" for a good cause with comedian Quincy Carr on Coast Live

Posted at 4:33 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 16:33:50-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Comedian Quincy Carr is bringing back his annual fundraiser “Crash the Party” as he brings top comics from Hampton Roads to help raise money to support Old Dominion University’s Speech Therapy Program. The comedy and fundraiser event is headlined by Will E. and features Stuttering Stanley, along with DJ Croz and the X-Band Experience.

"Crash The Party" Comedy & Fundraiser
Saturday, August 26
5:30 - 10:30 p.m.
Hub757
6801 Bridgeway Dr, Suffolk
Tickets: “Crash The Party” on Eventbrite.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV