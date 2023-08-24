"Crash The Party" for a good cause with comedian Quincy Carr on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Comedian Quincy Carr is bringing back his annual fundraiser “Crash the Party” as he brings top comics from Hampton Roads to help raise money to support Old Dominion University’s Speech Therapy Program. The comedy and fundraiser event is headlined by Will E. and features Stuttering Stanley, along with DJ Croz and the X-Band Experience.

"Crash The Party" Comedy & Fundraiser

Saturday, August 26

5:30 - 10:30 p.m.

Hub757

6801 Bridgeway Dr, Suffolk

Tickets: “Crash The Party” on Eventbrite.com