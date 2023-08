Creators of new sports docu-series "God. Family. Football." on Coast Live

Posted at 4:25 PM, Aug 24, 2023

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Coach Denny Duron and Creator/Executive Producer Aaron Benward joins Coast Live to discuss the inspirational story behind Amazon Freevee's new sports docu-series, "God. Family. Football." "God. Family. Football." premieres Friday, September 1 on Amazon Freevee.

