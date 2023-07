HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Alex Chenoweth, owner of Creek Bar in Chesapeake, joins Coast Live with Chef Alexis Corrales and Sous Chef Franzuly Hidalgo to show off their popular Tuna Tartare dish and discuss the tech-infused stylish atmosphere at their restaurant as part of Coast Live's "Shop Local" Independence Day Special.

1245 Cedar Rd Ste F, Chesapeake, VA 23322

(757) 500-5522

creekbar.com