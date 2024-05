HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Christy Moore and Nicole Barnes join Coast Live to discuss the new Colley Community Center, a non-profit organization that offers bi-monthly workshops focused on cultivating knowledge, creativity, & connection among Norfolk residents of all ages.

The CCC is having an Open House event on Saturday, May 18 from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.colleycommunitycenter.com.