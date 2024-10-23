Fall dance classes and other programs from Hampton Arts on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hampton Arts Education Manager Kristie Schuh joins Coast Live to share some of the dance classes and other arts programs available to support creative folks of all ages and abilities.

Some upcoming classes available from Hampton Arts:

Out of the Box



This inclusive and supportive class is designed specifically for neurodivergent students, offering a safe space to explore and express creativity. Through a variety of activities, students are encouraged to share their unique perspectives and talents. The class focuses on fostering self-expression, building confidence, and promoting social interaction in a welcoming environment tailored to individual needs. Whether your child loves to create or is looking for a new way to express themselves, this class provides a nurturing environment where every student can shine. Caregivers may take class with their student for free.



When: Wednesday, December 11

Time: 5:00pm-6:30pm

Ages: 10-18

Location: The American Theatre



Vocal Masterclass



Join us for an intensive Vocal Masterclass designed for singers of all levels who are eager to refine their vocal technique and performance skills. Led by an experienced vocal coach, this masterclass will focus on breath control, vocal range, tone quality, and stylistic interpretation. Participants will receive personalized feedback through one-on-one coaching sessions and have the opportunity to perform in front of their peers. Whether you’re preparing for an audition, a performance, or simply looking to improve your vocal abilities, this masterclass offers the tools and insights you need to take your voice to the next level.



When: Wednesday, December 4

Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm

Ages: 16+

Location: The American Theatre



Little One & Me Music Class



Join us for a fun and engaging "Little One and Me" music class designed for children ages 2-4 and their caregivers! This interactive class is filled with singing, dancing, and musical play that will spark your child’s creativity and love for music. Together, you’ll explore rhythms, melodies, and simple instruments, all while building early social, motor, and cognitive skills in a joyful, nurturing environment. This class is the perfect way to bond and make beautiful memories through the magic of music!



When: Wednesday, December 18

Time: 5:00pm-6:30pm

Ages: 2-5

Location: The American Theatre

For more information on all the programs available from Hampton Arts, visit www.hamptonarts.org.

Paid for by Hampton Arts.