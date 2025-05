HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Newport News Greek fest happens May 29 through June 1st, bringing Authentic Greek Food, Beverages, Desserts, Specialty Vendors, Greek Dancing, and Entertainment.

It’s a free event with free parking at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.

Dr. Bobby Garofalis, a friend of Coast Live, brought some Greek sweets to the show and some dance moves for April and Chandler to learn.

Newport News Greek Festival