Danette Crawford's New Book on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Danette Crawford has released a new book aimed at bringing joy to those who are facing grief and pain called The Power of Joy for Women.

No one knows Joy better than Danette since it’s actually her middle name, but joy wasn’t always attainable for the speaker and author. When she was pregnant, her husband told her he was leaving her and their unborn child. The struggle to bounce back as a single mother was overwhelming. but positioned her to use her testimony to help other women.

Crawford spoke with April Woodard about her journey and how it prompted her to provide a light to women and families in the Hampton Roads area.

