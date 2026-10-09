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David "Young Lion" Cuffee has an Album in the Works on Coast Live

David Cuffee song one on Coast Live
David Cuffee song 2
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—David "Young Lion" Cuffee is a Reggae Musician on a Mission to unify Mankind through Music, he sings about Peace , Love and Unity. Cuffee has travelled all over the country over the years to bring People closer together with Song and Dance.

Upcoming shows:

10/10 Chef’s Market Distillery 8pm-11, Newport News

10/22 Renaissance Hotel 6pm-9 Portsmouth

11/4 Twisted Pig 7pm-10  Portsmouth

11/13 Chef’s Market Distillery 8pm-11 Newport News

11/14 Bizarre Bazaar Art show 1pm-5  Virginia Beach

 

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