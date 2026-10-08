The Thrill after Investment Banking on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—After a spiritual awakening (at age 29) John C. Adams became utterly fascinated with the world and devoted himself to history, philosophy, theology, science, political theory, the arts, all while continuing his “day job.”

Adams’ book, The Third Phase was born over a dinner table conversation with his three daughters, who asked him why the world isn't the way it should be. His answer, contemplated over 10 years, became a political thriller that argues — page by page — that the political crisis tearing our world apart is ultimately a spiritual problem rooted in the human heart.

Presented by: The Third Phase